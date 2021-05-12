Bray Capital Advisors Sells 1,025 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Bray Capital Advisors trimmed its stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,025 shares during the quarter. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 5.8% during the first quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 33,948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Consolidated Edison by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 180,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,023,000 after acquiring an additional 9,186 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its position in Consolidated Edison by 3.0% during the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 188,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,065,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC increased its position in Consolidated Edison by 63.1% during the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 21,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 8,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter valued at $1,556,000. 62.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Evercore ISI cut Consolidated Edison from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded Consolidated Edison from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.18.

NYSE:ED opened at $79.20 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.56 and a 12-month high of $83.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64, a P/E/G ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.11.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.08. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 11.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 70.94%.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,576 customers in parts of Manhattan.

