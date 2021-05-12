Bread (BRD) Price Down 7.9% This Week

Bread (CURRENCY:BRD) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 12th. One Bread coin can currently be bought for $0.32 or 0.00000586 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bread has traded down 7.9% against the dollar. Bread has a total market cap of $28.24 million and approximately $828,843.00 worth of Bread was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.33 or 0.00083496 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.26 or 0.00018901 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001842 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 24.5% against the dollar and now trades at $551.70 or 0.01016207 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.64 or 0.00067483 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002115 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.77 or 0.00110091 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.58 or 0.00060008 BTC.

Bread Profile

Bread (BRD) is a coin. It was first traded on December 16th, 2017. Bread’s total supply is 88,862,718 coins and its circulating supply is 88,733,978 coins. Bread’s official website is BRD.com . Bread’s official Twitter account is @breadapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bread is /r/breadwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bread token is an ERC20 token, featuring a user friendly mobile app. “

Bread Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bread directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bread should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bread using one of the exchanges listed above.

