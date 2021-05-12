Brenntag (FRA:BNR) Given a €77.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €77.00 ($90.59) price objective on Brenntag (FRA:BNR) in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BNR. Warburg Research set a €69.00 ($81.18) price target on Brenntag and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €67.00 ($78.82) price target on Brenntag and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €82.00 ($96.47) target price on Brenntag and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Nord/LB set a €66.00 ($77.65) target price on Brenntag and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €66.00 ($77.65) target price on Brenntag and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €72.96 ($85.83).

Shares of FRA BNR opened at €73.88 ($86.92) on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €74.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of €66.74. Brenntag has a 52 week low of €43.06 ($50.66) and a 52 week high of €56.25 ($66.18).

Brenntag Company Profile

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

