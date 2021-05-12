Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 3,787 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 99,833 shares.The stock last traded at $28.02 and had previously closed at $28.48.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.07. The company has a market capitalization of $849.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VTOL. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bristow Group by 389.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Bristow Group by 874.7% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 5,397 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bristow Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $191,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bristow Group in the first quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Bristow Group in the first quarter worth about $212,000. 92.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL)

Bristow Group Inc provides aviation services to integrated, national, and independent offshore energy companies. It also offers commercial and public sector search and rescue services; and other ad hoc helicopter and fixed wing transportation services. As of November 30, 2020, the company had a fleet of 257 aircraft.

