BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $4.47 Million Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 786 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $4,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

In other news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 6,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.17, for a total transaction of $1,128,054.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,990 shares in the company, valued at $4,835,798.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David B. Wright sold 2,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.34, for a total value of $424,167.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,012 shares of company stock valued at $4,690,712. Corporate insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VRSK. UBS Group upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $196.00 to $177.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James raised Verisk Analytics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $192.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Verisk Analytics from $201.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $202.67.

VRSK opened at $175.08 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $182.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.35. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.18 and a twelve month high of $210.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $28.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 36.42% and a net margin of 19.12%. The company had revenue of $726.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.48%.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

Featured Article: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.