BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Lowers Stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp cut its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,887 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $4,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ED. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 181,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,357,000 after acquiring an additional 6,640 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 4,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 11,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 69.1% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ED opened at $79.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.11. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.56 and a 1-year high of $83.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.08. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 7.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.94%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Consolidated Edison from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.18.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,576 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Featured Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.