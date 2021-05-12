BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 1,665 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lowered its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 2.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 58,756 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,665 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $3,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 119.9% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 442 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. 90.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HIG opened at $63.99 on Wednesday. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.26 and a 12 month high of $69.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.29. The company has a market cap of $22.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.19). The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 148,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.91, for a total transaction of $9,784,207.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,874,712.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP William A. Bloom sold 33,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.22, for a total transaction of $2,153,499.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,372 shares in the company, valued at $4,589,661.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 183,332 shares of company stock valued at $12,064,527 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $54.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $51.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

