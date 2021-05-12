BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 1,787 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,787 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $4,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 51,617 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,920,000 after purchasing an additional 2,429 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,038,000. IBM Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 15,104 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 164.7% during the fourth quarter. Consolidated Investment Group LLC now owns 22,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 152.1% during the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 39,966 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after acquiring an additional 24,112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

VLO stock opened at $77.69 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $35.44 and a 1-year high of $84.39. The stock has a market cap of $31.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,588.80, a P/E/G ratio of 84.85 and a beta of 2.14.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.73) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.91) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $20.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.77%.

VLO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Valero Energy from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Valero Energy from $70.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. UBS Group started coverage on Valero Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Valero Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.94.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

