BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 226 Shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its holdings in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,350 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 226 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $3,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in RingCentral by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 422 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in RingCentral by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 161 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of RingCentral by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,808 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of RingCentral by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 807 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of RingCentral by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 706 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral stock opened at $266.47 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $307.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $341.09. RingCentral, Inc. has a twelve month low of $229.00 and a twelve month high of $449.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65. The company has a market cap of $24.11 billion, a PE ratio of -216.64 and a beta of 0.70.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 9.66% and a negative return on equity of 12.62%. The firm had revenue of $352.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that RingCentral, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other RingCentral news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.23, for a total value of $1,341,643.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 165,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,285,820.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 12,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.72, for a total transaction of $4,596,756.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 165,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,998,279.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,371 shares of company stock worth $18,956,540. Insiders own 11.03% of the company’s stock.

RNG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on RingCentral from $345.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on RingCentral from $420.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Bank of America initiated coverage on RingCentral in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on RingCentral from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on RingCentral from $530.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $440.43.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

