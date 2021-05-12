Britvic (LON:BVIC) Sets New 12-Month High at $926.50

Britvic plc (LON:BVIC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 926.50 ($12.10) and last traded at GBX 916.50 ($11.97), with a volume of 12037 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 916.50 ($11.97).

Several research analysts have weighed in on BVIC shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 950 ($12.41) price objective on shares of Britvic in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Britvic from GBX 950 ($12.41) to GBX 1,000 ($13.07) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Britvic in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 940 ($12.28).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 199.49, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 865.61 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 818.33. The company has a market capitalization of £2.41 billion and a PE ratio of 25.40.

In related news, insider Joanne Wilson sold 9,228 shares of Britvic stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 916 ($11.97), for a total value of £84,528.48 ($110,437.00). Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 49 shares of company stock worth $41,503.

Britvic Company Profile (LON:BVIC)

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

