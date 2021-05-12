Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $23.04

Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $23.04 and last traded at $23.04, with a volume of 40 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.71.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BRX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 price target (up from $20.00) on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a report on Monday, March 15th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Bank of America raised Brixmor Property Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Brixmor Property Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.23.

Get Brixmor Property Group alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.59 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $279.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.51 million. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 14.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.03%.

In related news, CFO Angela M. Aman sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,254,318. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Carolyn Carter Singh sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $110,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 233,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,142,896. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $636,800 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Brixmor Property Group during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 22.1% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 33,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 6,014 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,861,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 3.2% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 26,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the first quarter valued at $253,000. 98.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX)

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

Featured Article: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.