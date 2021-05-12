Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 5.583-5.684 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.540. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.89 billion-$4.98 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.75 billion.

Shares of BR stock traded down $4.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $159.02. The stock had a trading volume of 446,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 560,773. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a 12-month low of $110.74 and a 12-month high of $167.54. The company has a market cap of $18.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.44 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.09. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 48.98% and a net margin of 10.27%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.73%.

BR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. BTIG Research upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $154.17.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 3,699 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.83, for a total value of $535,726.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,962,744.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Adam D. Amsterdam sold 20,936 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.49, for a total value of $3,108,786.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,177,686. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

