Brokerages Anticipate Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.40 Million

Brokerages forecast that Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH) will announce sales of $1.40 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Aspira Women’s Health’s earnings. Aspira Women’s Health posted sales of $1.22 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aspira Women’s Health will report full-year sales of $7.45 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.20 million to $7.70 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $12.55 million, with estimates ranging from $12.20 million to $12.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Aspira Women’s Health.

Get Aspira Women's Health alerts:

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.54). Aspira Women’s Health had a negative net margin of 337.05% and a negative return on equity of 169.68%. The company had revenue of $1.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 million.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aspira Women’s Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Truist began coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aspira Women’s Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AWH. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Aspira Women’s Health during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Aspira Women’s Health during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 135.0% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,970 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aspira Women’s Health during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Aspira Women’s Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AWH traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.95. The company had a trading volume of 308,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 763,171. The company has a quick ratio of 4.38, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Aspira Women’s Health has a twelve month low of $1.90 and a twelve month high of $10.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $554.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.00 and a beta of 3.28.

About Aspira Women’s Health

Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and bio-analytical solutions that help physicians to diagnose, treat, and enhance gynecologic health outcomes for women in the United States. It provides OVA1, Overa, and Ova1PLUS to detect the risk of ovarian malignancy.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aspira Women’s Health (AWH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aspira Women's Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspira Women's Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.