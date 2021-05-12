Brokerages Anticipate DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $989.37 Million

Analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) will announce sales of $989.37 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for DENTSPLY SIRONA’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $962.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $1.05 billion. DENTSPLY SIRONA reported sales of $490.60 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 101.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA will report full year sales of $4.22 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.11 billion to $4.30 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $4.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.22 billion to $4.50 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for DENTSPLY SIRONA.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $944.89 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 1.40% and a positive return on equity of 7.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share.

XRAY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.82.

In other DENTSPLY SIRONA news, Director Gregory T. Lucier acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.95 per share, with a total value of $294,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $816,457.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Eric Brandt sold 7,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.21, for a total value of $480,396.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,410,260.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XRAY. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 203.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 91,083 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,517,000 after acquiring an additional 61,111 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 184,628 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,157,000 after buying an additional 52,645 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 366,019 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $16,008,000 after purchasing an additional 75,004 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,420 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. 96.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:XRAY opened at $66.80 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $64.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.89. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a fifty-two week low of $36.12 and a fifty-two week high of $69.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $14.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -290.43, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.33%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies primarily for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression and restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

