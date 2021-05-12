Brokerages Anticipate Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) to Post -$0.06 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) to announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Host Hotels & Resorts’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.06 and the lowest is ($0.20). Host Hotels & Resorts reported earnings of ($0.26) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 76.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts will report full year earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to $0.45. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $1.43. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Host Hotels & Resorts.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $399.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.14 million. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 8.55% and a negative net margin of 21.88%. The business’s revenue was down 62.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share.

HST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.23.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 3.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 79,232,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,065,000 after acquiring an additional 2,653,879 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments grew its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 24,274,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,136,000 after purchasing an additional 643,000 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 20,267,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,508,000 after purchasing an additional 3,776,019 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,998,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,282,000 after purchasing an additional 4,736,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth about $165,577,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

HST traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.80. The stock had a trading volume of 152,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,054,458. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.24 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 31.40, a current ratio of 31.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $9.06 and a 1-year high of $18.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.60.

Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

