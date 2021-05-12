Brokerages Anticipate MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $172.99 Million

Brokerages expect MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) to report sales of $172.99 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for MediaAlpha’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $172.89 million to $173.08 million. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that MediaAlpha will report full-year sales of $730.80 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $728.35 million to $733.24 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $919.26 million, with estimates ranging from $904.28 million to $934.24 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover MediaAlpha.

Get MediaAlpha alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on MAX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MediaAlpha from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on MediaAlpha from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on MediaAlpha from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Shares of MAX traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $40.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 183,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,001. MediaAlpha has a 1-year low of $21.62 and a 1-year high of $70.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.17.

In other MediaAlpha news, major shareholder Insignia Capital Partners Gp, sold 1,860,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $85,592,798.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven Yi sold 841,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.62, for a total transaction of $37,564,150.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 75,330 shares in the company, valued at $3,361,224.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,758,801 shares of company stock valued at $125,665,485.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in MediaAlpha during the fourth quarter worth about $50,307,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in MediaAlpha during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,781,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in MediaAlpha during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,349,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in MediaAlpha in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,989,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in MediaAlpha in the first quarter worth $9,212,000.

MediaAlpha Company Profile

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. Its real-time customer acquisition and predictive analytics platform allows insurance carriers, distributors, and other clients to acquire customers and optimize customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.

Featured Story: Quick Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MediaAlpha (MAX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MediaAlpha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediaAlpha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.