Brokerages Anticipate MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $29.50 Million

Brokerages predict that MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) will announce sales of $29.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for MiX Telematics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $29.00 million to $30.00 million. MiX Telematics posted sales of $36.24 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MiX Telematics will report full-year sales of $122.02 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $121.55 million to $122.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $126.34 million, with estimates ranging from $121.79 million to $130.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for MiX Telematics.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered MiX Telematics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on MiX Telematics from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIXT. Kopion Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MiX Telematics by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 533,969 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,723,000 after purchasing an additional 133,085 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in MiX Telematics by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 30,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 8,269 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in MiX Telematics by 277.5% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 63,673 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 46,806 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its holdings in MiX Telematics by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 91,183 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 6,125 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in MiX Telematics by 10.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,201 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares during the period. 31.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MIXT traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.69. 29,218 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,035. The firm has a market capitalization of $307.39 million, a P/E ratio of 34.30 and a beta of 1.04. MiX Telematics has a 1-year low of $7.80 and a 1-year high of $15.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.52.

About MiX Telematics

MiX Telematics Limited provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service (Saas) delivery model. The company offers fleet solutions, including MiX Fleet Manager Premium that provides access to secure information about drivers and vehicles; MiX Fleet Manager Essential for monitoring drivers and vehicles; and MiX Asset Manager used to track hardware products and other assets.

