Brokerages Anticipate The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.71 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) to post $3.71 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for The Estée Lauder Companies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.85 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.52 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies reported sales of $2.43 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies will report full-year sales of $16.00 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $15.80 billion to $16.14 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $18.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.52 billion to $19.00 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow The Estée Lauder Companies.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EL shares. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Argus increased their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $331.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.00.

Shares of NYSE EL traded down $5.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $289.49. The company had a trading volume of 14,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,420,081. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $301.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $270.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $105.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 179.76, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87. The Estée Lauder Companies has a 12-month low of $158.25 and a 12-month high of $318.34.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.46%.

In related news, major shareholder Lal Family Partners Lp sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.19, for a total transaction of $564,380,000.00. Also, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 26,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.01, for a total transaction of $8,171,827.92. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,184,667 shares of company stock valued at $618,854,807. Corporate insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quilter Plc lifted its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 3,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 25.9% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,616,000. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The boosted its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 19,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,558,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

About The Estée Lauder Companies

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

