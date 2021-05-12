Brokerages Anticipate Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) to Announce $0.14 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) to post earnings per share of $0.14 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Warner Music Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.18 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.09. Warner Music Group posted earnings per share of $0.04 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 250%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Warner Music Group will report full-year earnings of $0.70 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.75. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.92 to $1.14. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Warner Music Group.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Warner Music Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Warner Music Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Warner Music Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America raised shares of Warner Music Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Warner Music Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.41.

Shares of Warner Music Group stock traded down $1.03 on Wednesday, hitting $34.76. 1,079,932 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 952,394. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.54. Warner Music Group has a 12-month low of $25.61 and a 12-month high of $39.61.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%.

In related news, CEO Max Lousada sold 484,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total transaction of $16,108,295.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WMG. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Warner Music Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Camden Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Warner Music Group in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Warner Music Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Warner Music Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 23,908.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 5,977 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.18% of the company’s stock.

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

