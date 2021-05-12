Brokerages Expect Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) to Post -$0.46 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) will announce earnings per share of ($0.46) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Marinus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.42) and the lowest is ($0.50). Marinus Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($1.28) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 64.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.95) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.11) to ($1.77). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($2.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.09) to $0.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Marinus Pharmaceuticals.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 million.

Separately, HC Wainwright increased their price target on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.75.

Shares of MRNS opened at $14.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $546.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 1.72. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $6.04 and a 52-week high of $20.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.22.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRNS. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 692.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,521 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 8,320 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 12,250 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

About Marinus Pharmaceuticals

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat rare seizure disorders. Its clinical stage product candidate, ganaxolone, is an allosteric modulator of GABAA, developed in formulations for two routes, including intravenous (IV) and oral for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

