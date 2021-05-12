Brokerages Expect The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.10 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) to announce sales of $1.10 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for The Toro’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.14 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.03 billion. The Toro reported sales of $929.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, June 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Toro will report full-year sales of $3.64 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.64 billion to $3.65 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.76 billion to $3.86 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover The Toro.

Get The Toro alerts:

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10. The Toro had a return on equity of 32.24% and a net margin of 9.76%. The firm had revenue of $873.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The Toro’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.33.

In other news, VP Gregory S. Janey sold 775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.94, for a total value of $80,553.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $361,087.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard M. Olson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total value of $1,023,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,154,996.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 33,660 shares of company stock worth $3,404,841. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TTC. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of The Toro by 105.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 724,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,875,000 after acquiring an additional 371,518 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Toro by 20.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 126,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,678,000 after buying an additional 21,328 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of The Toro by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 140,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of The Toro by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of The Toro in the fourth quarter valued at $219,000. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TTC stock opened at $113.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.73. The Toro has a 1-year low of $57.89 and a 1-year high of $118.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.56.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th were given a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The Toro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.77%.

About The Toro

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

Recommended Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Toro (TTC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.