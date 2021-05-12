Brokerages Expect TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) to Post $0.92 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) will report earnings of $0.92 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for TTEC’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.88 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.96. TTEC posted earnings per share of $0.75 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 22.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that TTEC will report full year earnings of $3.90 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.84 to $3.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.83 to $4.05. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover TTEC.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $539.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.74 million. TTEC had a return on equity of 30.50% and a net margin of 5.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TTEC. Cowen downgraded TTEC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TTEC in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of TTEC from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of TTEC from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TTEC presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.86.

In related news, Director Gregory A. Conley sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total transaction of $205,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,367,965. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 61.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTEC. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of TTEC in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in TTEC in the 4th quarter worth $60,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in TTEC in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in TTEC by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of TTEC during the first quarter valued at about $111,000. 33.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TTEC traded down $1.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $103.04. 4,890 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,459. TTEC has a 52 week low of $35.12 and a 52 week high of $109.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $103.12 and its 200-day moving average is $82.47. The company has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 47.66, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.77.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th were given a $0.43 dividend. This is a positive change from TTEC’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.40. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. TTEC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.50%.

TTEC Company Profile

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, focuses on the design, implementation, and delivery of transformative customer experience for various brands. It operates through TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage segments. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and delivers tech-enabled customer experience solutions through its professional services and suite of technology offerings to enabling and accelerating digital transformation for clients.

