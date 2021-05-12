Brokerages Expect ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.16) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for ViewRay’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.18) to ($0.15). ViewRay reported earnings per share of ($0.18) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that ViewRay will report full year earnings of ($0.67) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to ($0.61). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.63) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.80) to ($0.46). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for ViewRay.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.01). ViewRay had a negative net margin of 166.74% and a negative return on equity of 63.41%.

VRAY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on ViewRay from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Guggenheim raised shares of ViewRay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of ViewRay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ViewRay currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.86.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRAY. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in ViewRay by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 20,732,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074,153 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of ViewRay by 21.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,611,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694,880 shares in the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of ViewRay by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 7,795,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,779,000 after buying an additional 814,450 shares during the period. Tamarack Advisers LP acquired a new position in ViewRay in the first quarter valued at about $10,658,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of ViewRay by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,393,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,143,000 after acquiring an additional 331,670 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VRAY opened at $5.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $832.96 million, a P/E ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 0.64. ViewRay has a 1 year low of $1.72 and a 1 year high of $7.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.54 and a 200-day moving average of $4.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

ViewRay Company Profile

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets radiation therapy systems. The company offers MRIdian, a magnetic resonance image guided radiation therapy system to image and treat cancer patients. Its MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery, and proprietary software to see the soft tissues, shape the dose to accommodate for changes in anatomy, and strike the target using real-time targeting throughout the treatment.

