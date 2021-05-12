Brokerages Expect Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $94.73 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) will post $94.73 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Willdan Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $89.25 million and the highest is $100.20 million. Willdan Group posted sales of $83.55 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Willdan Group will report full-year sales of $416.33 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $402.05 million to $430.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $524.10 million, with estimates ranging from $478.20 million to $570.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Willdan Group.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The construction company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $96.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.41 million. Willdan Group had a negative net margin of 2.18% and a positive return on equity of 3.16%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Willdan Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Willdan Group in a report on Friday, March 12th.

In related news, President Michael A. Bieber sold 5,350 shares of Willdan Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.43, for a total value of $248,400.50. Following the transaction, the president now owns 74,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,462,470.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Donald Brisbin sold 7,144 shares of Willdan Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total transaction of $256,398.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,586 shares of company stock worth $2,322,679 in the last 90 days. 12.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Willdan Group by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,416 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Willdan Group during the 4th quarter worth about $367,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Willdan Group during the 4th quarter worth about $147,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Willdan Group by 277.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,943 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Willdan Group during the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Willdan Group stock traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.84. 49,269 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,274. The company has a market cap of $448.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.04 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. Willdan Group has a 52 week low of $18.57 and a 52 week high of $54.99.

Willdan Group Company Profile

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, and measurement and verification services, as well as software and data analytics.

