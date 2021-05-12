Brokerages Set Air France-KLM SA (EPA:AF) Target Price at €3.21

Shares of Air France-KLM SA (EPA:AF) have earned an average rating of “Sell” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €3.27 ($3.84).

A number of research firms recently commented on AF. Credit Suisse Group set a €2.20 ($2.59) target price on Air France-KLM and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Barclays set a €5.20 ($6.12) price objective on Air France-KLM and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €1.50 ($1.76) target price on Air France-KLM and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a €3.60 ($4.24) price objective on shares of Air France-KLM and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €4.30 ($5.06) price objective on shares of Air France-KLM and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd.

Air France-KLM stock traded down €0.12 ($0.14) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching €4.51 ($5.30). The stock had a trading volume of 5,180,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,720,000. Air France-KLM has a one year low of €6.88 ($8.09) and a one year high of €14.65 ($17.24). The company has a 50-day moving average price of €4.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €4.78.

About Air France-KLM

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance, and other air-transport-related services.

