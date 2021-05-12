Brokerages Set COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) Target Price at $64.80

Shares of COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $65.83.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CMPS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of COMPASS Pathways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on COMPASS Pathways in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of COMPASS Pathways during the 3rd quarter worth $197,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its position in COMPASS Pathways by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 99,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,759,000 after purchasing an additional 24,925 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in COMPASS Pathways during the fourth quarter valued at about $118,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in COMPASS Pathways by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 528,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,195,000 after buying an additional 162,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in COMPASS Pathways in the fourth quarter worth about $403,000. 15.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CMPS traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.00. 427,914 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 426,972. COMPASS Pathways has a 12-month low of $22.51 and a 12-month high of $61.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.59.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.16). Research analysts anticipate that COMPASS Pathways will post -2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin formulation that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat patients with treatment-resistant depression. The company was formerly known as COMPASS Rx Limited and changed its name to COMPASS Pathways plc in August 2020.

