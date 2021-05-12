Brokerages Set DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Target Price at $168.13

Shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $168.13.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on DoorDash in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson upped their price target on DoorDash from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Truist upped their price target on DoorDash from $190.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Mizuho increased their target price on DoorDash from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on DoorDash from $157.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.

Get DoorDash alerts:

Shares of DASH opened at $124.54 on Friday. DoorDash has a 52 week low of $114.69 and a 52 week high of $256.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $139.01.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($2.67) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($1.92). The firm had revenue of $970.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $927.88 million. As a group, research analysts expect that DoorDash will post -2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Keith Yandell sold 162,587 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $21,136,310.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Shona L. Brown sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.49, for a total value of $366,225.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 477,792 shares of company stock worth $63,753,923.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DASH. SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,989,465,000. SC US Ttgp LTD. acquired a new position in DoorDash in the 4th quarter valued at $7,426,893,000. CRV LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the 4th quarter worth $1,148,291,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in DoorDash during the 4th quarter worth $1,069,610,000. Finally, Temasek Holdings Private Ltd purchased a new position in DoorDash in the 4th quarter valued at about $867,635,000.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.