Brokers Issue Forecasts for Immunic, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:IMUX)

Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler lowered their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Immunic in a report issued on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler analyst Y. Rahimi now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.78) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.76). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Immunic’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.85) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.87) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($4.13) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.91) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.93) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.93) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.36) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($4.12) EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Immunic in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Immunic in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Aegis initiated coverage on Immunic in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 target price (up from $55.00) on shares of Immunic in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Immunic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Immunic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.90.

Shares of IMUX stock opened at $13.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $282.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 2.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.74. Immunic has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $28.21.

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.92).

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Endurant Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Immunic by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 138,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,119,000 after acquiring an additional 27,702 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Immunic by 1,041.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,042 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Immunic by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 5,156 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Immunic during the 4th quarter worth $6,337,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Immunic by 72.1% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 41,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 17,449 shares during the period. 41.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Immunic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for the treatment of chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. Its lead development program is IMU-838, which is in Phase 2 clinical for treatment of relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, inflammatory bowel disease, and other chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, as well as to treat coronavirus disease.

