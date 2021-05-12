Brokers Offer Predictions for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:PMT)

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) – Research analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 10th. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.52 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.61. Wedbush also issued estimates for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

PMT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.21.

NYSE:PMT opened at $19.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,909.00 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.26. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $7.91 and a twelve month high of $20.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 3.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,396,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $360,571,000 after acquiring an additional 667,214 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $22,037,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 105.5% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,091,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,201,000 after purchasing an additional 560,500 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 935,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,453,000 after purchasing an additional 121,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 899,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,822,000 after purchasing an additional 11,883 shares during the last quarter. 72.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 1,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total transaction of $28,236.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.85%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.69%.

About PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company operates through Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Correspondent Production segments. Its Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

