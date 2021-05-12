Brokers Set Expectations for Fox Factory Holding Corp.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) – Analysts at Truist Securiti cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Fox Factory in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Swartz now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.08 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.19. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Fox Factory’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.11 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.50 EPS.

Get Fox Factory alerts:

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.23. Fox Factory had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The firm had revenue of $281.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Fox Factory from $140.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 target price on shares of Fox Factory in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $98.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fox Factory currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.17.

FOXF opened at $155.09 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $142.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.56. Fox Factory has a twelve month low of $51.63 and a twelve month high of $166.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.16, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.80.

In other Fox Factory news, CEO Michael C. Dennison sold 4,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.87, for a total value of $579,349.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,168 shares in the company, valued at $12,658,736.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Larry L. Enterline sold 54,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.75, for a total transaction of $7,066,906.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fox Factory by 1.2% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Fox Factory by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Fox Factory by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Fox Factory by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Fox Factory by 17.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter.

About Fox Factory

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

Read More: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Fox Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fox Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.