Brokers Set Expectations for Goodrich Petroleum Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP)

Goodrich Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti dropped their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Goodrich Petroleum in a note issued to investors on Sunday, May 9th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.50. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Goodrich Petroleum’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

Get Goodrich Petroleum alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Goodrich Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

NYSEAMERICAN:GDP opened at $10.84 on Wednesday. Goodrich Petroleum has a 12 month low of $5.91 and a 12 month high of $13.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The company has a market capitalization of $145.28 million, a P/E ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 2.11.

Goodrich Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. Goodrich Petroleum had a negative net margin of 28.63% and a negative return on equity of 3.62%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 138.5% in the first quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 164,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 95,553 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 11.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 538,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,093,000 after acquiring an additional 53,924 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Goodrich Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth about $482,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 172.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 64,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 40,919 shares during the period. Finally, Deep Basin Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Deep Basin Capital LP now owns 631,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,370,000 after purchasing an additional 17,926 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Goodrich Petroleum Company Profile

Goodrich Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It primarily holds interests in the Haynesville Shale Trend in northwest Louisiana and East Texas; Tuscaloosa Marine Shale Trend located in southwest Mississippi and southeast Louisiana; and the Eagle Ford Shale Trend situated in South Texas.

Featured Article: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Goodrich Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodrich Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.