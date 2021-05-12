Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $287.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.88 million. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share.

BRKS opened at $91.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 104.51 and a beta of 1.97. Brooks Automation has a twelve month low of $36.97 and a twelve month high of $108.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $94.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. Brooks Automation’s payout ratio is presently 31.75%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BRKS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brooks Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $110.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $65.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Brooks Automation from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Brooks Automation presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.89.

About Brooks Automation

Brooks Automation, Inc engages in the provision of automation and cryogenic solutions for multiple markets, including semiconductor capital equipment and life science biological sample management and storage. It operates through the following segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Sciences Products and Brooks Life Sciences Services.

