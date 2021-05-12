Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) Price Target Increased to $130.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) had its target price boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Brooks Automation from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brooks Automation from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Brooks Automation from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Brooks Automation from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Brooks Automation from $99.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $88.89.

BRKS opened at $91.97 on Tuesday. Brooks Automation has a 12 month low of $36.97 and a 12 month high of $108.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 104.51 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.63 and a 200 day moving average of $78.98.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $287.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.88 million. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 7.95%. Brooks Automation’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Brooks Automation will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BOKF NA raised its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 1.6% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 16,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 10.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Brooks Automation by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 7,713 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Brooks Automation by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. 95.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brooks Automation, Inc engages in the provision of automation and cryogenic solutions for multiple markets, including semiconductor capital equipment and life science biological sample management and storage. It operates through the following segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Sciences Products and Brooks Life Sciences Services.

