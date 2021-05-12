BRP (TSE:DOO) Stock Price Down 6.7%

BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO) shares were down 6.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$103.50 and last traded at C$103.91. Approximately 196,749 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 285,478 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$111.37.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of BRP from C$105.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of BRP in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$136.00 price target on the stock. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of BRP from C$105.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of BRP from C$100.00 to C$117.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of BRP from C$88.00 to C$102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. BRP presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$111.44.

The firm has a market cap of C$8.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$111.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$90.62.

BRP (TSE:DOO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 25th. The company reported C$1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.63 by C$0.19. The business had revenue of C$1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.74 billion. On average, analysts forecast that BRP Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. This is a boost from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.68%.

About BRP (TSE:DOO)

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

