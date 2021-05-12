Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Hits New 1-Year High at $116.33

Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $116.33 and last traded at $114.30, with a volume of 281 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $115.91.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Brunswick from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Brunswick from $99.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Brunswick from $99.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Truist boosted their price objective on Brunswick from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Brunswick from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.29.

Get Brunswick alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $102.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.96 and a beta of 1.95.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Brunswick had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 8.40%. The business’s revenue was up 48.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Brunswick Co. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be given a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. This is an increase from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 17th. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is 24.94%.

In other Brunswick news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.72, for a total value of $321,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Brunswick by 2,114.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Brunswick in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Brunswick in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

About Brunswick (NYSE:BC)

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

Featured Article: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.