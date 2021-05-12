Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.00.

BMTC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Boenning Scattergood lowered shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $42.00 price target (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Bryn Mawr Bank in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Stephens lowered shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th.

Bryn Mawr Bank stock opened at $45.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $908.41 million, a PE ratio of 27.46 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.51 and its 200-day moving average is $36.56. Bryn Mawr Bank has a fifty-two week low of $22.50 and a fifty-two week high of $49.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.26. Bryn Mawr Bank had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 5.58%. As a group, analysts expect that Bryn Mawr Bank will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd. Bryn Mawr Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.84%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BMTC. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,954,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Bryn Mawr Bank by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,798,669 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,859,000 after purchasing an additional 216,052 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Bryn Mawr Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,816,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Bryn Mawr Bank by 144.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,352 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,429,000 after purchasing an additional 44,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mendon Capital Advisors Corp bought a new position in Bryn Mawr Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,149,000. 77.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bryn Mawr Bank Company Profile

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for The Bryn Mawr Trust Company that provides commercial and retail banking services to individual and business customers. It operates in two segments, Wealth Management and Banking. The company accepts deposit products, including interest-bearing demand accounts, wholesale time deposits, retail time deposits, savings accounts, noninterest-bearing deposits, money market accounts, and wholesale non-maturity deposits.

