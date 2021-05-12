BSCView Price Down 25.7% Over Last Week (BSCV)

BSCView (CURRENCY:BSCV) traded 12% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 12th. In the last seven days, BSCView has traded 25.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BSCView coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000266 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BSCView has a market cap of $1.71 million and approximately $186,704.00 worth of BSCView was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BSCView alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001834 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002619 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.49 or 0.00072395 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 28.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $291.59 or 0.00534589 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.11 or 0.00251367 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 37.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00003998 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $669.42 or 0.01227288 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.05 or 0.00034922 BTC.

BSCView Coin Profile

BSCView’s total supply is 125,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,801,399 coins. BSCView’s official Twitter account is @bscview.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bscview provides a set of comprehensive trading tools available for Binance Smart Chain. It's designed to allow users to chart, trade and research with efficiency to maximize their profit potential. “

BSCView Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BSCView directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BSCView should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BSCView using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BSCView Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BSCView and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.