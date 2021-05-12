BSQUARE (BSQR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 13th. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The software maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.07 million for the quarter. BSQUARE had a negative return on equity of 25.77% and a negative net margin of 5.92%.

Get BSQUARE alerts:

Shares of BSQR stock opened at $2.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $32.04 million, a PE ratio of -10.39 and a beta of 1.53. BSQUARE has a 52-week low of $1.04 and a 52-week high of $11.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

About BSQUARE

BSQUARE Corporation provides software solutions and related engineering services to businesses that develop, market, and sell standalone intelligent systems in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Partner Solutions and Edge to Cloud. The company designs, configures, and deploys technologies to solve problems of manufacturers and operators of connected devices.

Further Reading: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for BSQUARE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BSQUARE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.