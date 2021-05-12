Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U) Given a C$13.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U) has been given a C$13.00 target price by equities research analysts at Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.24% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st.

Shares of TSE:HOM.U traded down C$0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$11.48. 20,340 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,187. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 241.19, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$11.10. Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of C$8.90 and a 52-week high of C$11.76. The stock has a market capitalization of C$346.31 million and a P/E ratio of 8.10.

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary and secondary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

