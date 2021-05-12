Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.17 Per Share

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Builders FirstSource in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Verron now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.17 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.87. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Builders FirstSource’s FY2021 earnings at $4.73 EPS.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 2.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 133.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on BLDR. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Builders FirstSource from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Truist lifted their price target on Builders FirstSource from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Builders FirstSource from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Builders FirstSource from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.33.

Builders FirstSource stock opened at $50.40 on Wednesday. Builders FirstSource has a 52 week low of $14.29 and a 52 week high of $53.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.69 and a beta of 2.65.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLDR. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,703,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,718,000 after buying an additional 147,779 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Builders FirstSource by 192.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 119,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 78,703 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Builders FirstSource by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 224,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,318,000 after acquiring an additional 25,298 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Builders FirstSource by 64.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 32,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 12,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Builders FirstSource by 75.3% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 51,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Timothy D. Johnson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total value of $443,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $684,405.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jami Lynn Coulter sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.47, for a total value of $222,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,014,760.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West.

