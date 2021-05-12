Bunge (NYSE:BG) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Bunge (NYSE:BG) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 7.500-7.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.430. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Bunge from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Bunge from $72.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bunge from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Bunge in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a neutral rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Bunge from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $77.38.

Shares of BG traded down $2.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,055,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,394,802. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.35. Bunge has a 1-year low of $33.08 and a 1-year high of $92.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.22 and a beta of 0.76.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $1.58. Bunge had a net margin of 1.34% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The company had revenue of $12.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bunge will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This is a positive change from Bunge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.67%.

In other Bunge news, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 223,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.10, for a total transaction of $18,140,123.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,335.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bernardo Hees purchased 6,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $79.32 per share, with a total value of $507,648.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $402,549. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 283,331 shares of company stock valued at $22,743,707. 3.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bunge Company Profile

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Fertilizer, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

