Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY) Receives $30.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.00.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Burberry Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Burberry Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BURBY opened at $29.55 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.29 and its 200 day moving average is $24.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.26 and a beta of 1.31. Burberry Group has a fifty-two week low of $15.59 and a fifty-two week high of $31.08.

About Burberry Group

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers women, men, and children apparels, as well as accessories. The company also licenses third parties to manufacture and distribute products using the Burberry trademarks.

