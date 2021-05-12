Bytecoin (BCN) Trading Up 108.9% Over Last Week

Bytecoin (CURRENCY:BCN) traded up 124.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 12th. Over the last week, Bytecoin has traded up 108.9% against the dollar. Bytecoin has a total market capitalization of $395.23 million and $733,182.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bytecoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bytecoin alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $454.44 or 0.00808613 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00003611 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001670 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 415.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 241.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bytecoin Profile

Bytecoin (CRYPTO:BCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 4th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Bytecoin is bytecointalk.org. The official website for Bytecoin is bytecoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytecoin (BCN) is the first currency based on the CryptoNote technology and launched back in July, 2012. BCN protects your privacy with completely untraceable and anonymous transactions so it is deservedly called the next generation anonymous cryptocurrency. It is a fully independent currency which has been developing separately from Bitcoin and its forks. The basis for the creation of Bytecoin was the CryptoNote unique technology. “

Buying and Selling Bytecoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bytecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bytecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bytecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.