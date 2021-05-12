C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Sets New 1-Year Low at $54.32

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $54.32 and last traded at $54.69, with a volume of 3710 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $56.35.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AI shares. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on C3.ai from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on C3.ai from $151.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Wedbush lowered their target price on C3.ai from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on C3.ai from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. C3.ai presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.33.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $64.93 and a 200 day moving average of $82.52.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $49.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.58 million.

In other news, Director Stephen M. Ward, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.92, for a total transaction of $454,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 670,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,927,128.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Brady Mickelsen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.51, for a total value of $885,100.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 229,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,290,386.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,522,182 shares of company stock valued at $530,689,336.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in C3.ai in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of C3.ai during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of C3.ai during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of C3.ai during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of C3.ai during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000.

C3.ai Company Profile (NYSE:AI)

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

