Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Price Target Raised to $124.00 at Morgan Stanley

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $113.00 to $124.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $65.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Caesars Entertainment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Caesars Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $86.19.

NASDAQ:CZR opened at $100.77 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.19, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.53. Caesars Entertainment has a one year low of $19.00 and a one year high of $106.85. The company has a market cap of $21.03 billion, a PE ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 3.15.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 56.40% and a negative net margin of 47.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 259.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment will post -9.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Anthony L. Carano sold 25,000 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.33, for a total value of $2,208,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 67,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,000,786.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Reeg sold 70,000 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.33, for a total value of $6,183,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 200,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,712,373.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 1.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 0.7% in the first quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 25,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 34.9% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 110.9% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. 90.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos, including poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also offers staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

