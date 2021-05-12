Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 0.102 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th.

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,971. Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund has a 52 week low of $10.37 and a 52 week high of $18.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.16.

Get Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund alerts:

About Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. The fund is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.