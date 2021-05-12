Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) Director J Daniel Plants Sells 275,000 Shares

Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) Director J Daniel Plants sold 275,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total transaction of $12,872,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Calix stock opened at $43.37 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 309.79 and a beta of 1.49. Calix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.64 and a 12-month high of $48.78.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $162.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.46 million. Calix had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Calix, Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Calix during the first quarter worth about $201,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Calix by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,977,770 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $103,210,000 after acquiring an additional 383,210 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Calix in the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Calix by 257.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,635 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 34,307 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Calix by 4.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,072,538 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $175,814,000 after purchasing an additional 207,294 shares during the last quarter. 71.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on CALX. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Calix from $40.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Calix from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. BWS Financial started coverage on shares of Calix in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Calix from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.48.

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services required to deliver the unified access network in the United States, the Middle East, Canada, Europe, the Caribbean, and internationally. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable communication service providers (CSPs) to provide a range of services, such as basic voice and data, and advanced broadband services.

