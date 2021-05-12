Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Given New $36.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) had its target price hoisted by KeyCorp from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Callaway Golf from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Truist raised their target price on Callaway Golf from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Callaway Golf from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Callaway Golf from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Cowen cut Callaway Golf from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.83.

Shares of ELY opened at $33.89 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Callaway Golf has a 12 month low of $10.80 and a 12 month high of $34.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.69. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.11 and a beta of 2.16.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.50. Callaway Golf had a positive return on equity of 9.87% and a negative net margin of 7.57%. The company had revenue of $651.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.11 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. Callaway Golf’s quarterly revenue was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Callaway Golf will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELY. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Callaway Golf during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 76.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

Callaway Golf Company Profile

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs and golf balls, apparel, gear, and other products. It operates through two segments, Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Golf Equipment segment provides drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges and packaged sets, putters, and pre-owned golf clubs under the Callaway and Odyssey brands, as well as golf balls under the Callaway Golf and Strata brand names.

