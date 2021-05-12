Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Upgraded at TheStreet

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Callaway Golf from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Cowen cut Callaway Golf from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Callaway Golf from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Callaway Golf from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Callaway Golf from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Callaway Golf has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.83.

Shares of ELY opened at $33.89 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of -27.11 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.69. Callaway Golf has a 12-month low of $10.80 and a 12-month high of $34.26.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $651.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.11 million. Callaway Golf had a positive return on equity of 9.87% and a negative net margin of 7.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Callaway Golf will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 43.9% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 9.2% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Callaway Golf by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 42,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Callaway Golf by 0.7% in the first quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. now owns 78,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,106,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Callaway Golf by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 29,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter.

Callaway Golf Company Profile

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs and golf balls, apparel, gear, and other products. It operates through two segments, Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Golf Equipment segment provides drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges and packaged sets, putters, and pre-owned golf clubs under the Callaway and Odyssey brands, as well as golf balls under the Callaway Golf and Strata brand names.

