Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.80.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CALT shares. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in a research report on Friday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) alerts:

CALT opened at $27.24 on Wednesday. Calliditas Therapeutics AB has a fifty-two week low of $19.00 and a fifty-two week high of $38.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $680.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.60.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Calliditas Therapeutics AB will post -1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) stock. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) by 199.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,047,687 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 697,687 shares during the period. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. owned approximately 4.37% of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) worth $35,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 11.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) Company Profile

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceuticals products for treatments in orphan indications with initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is Nefecon, a oral formulation of budesonide that is an immunosuppressant for the treatment of the autoimmune renal disease IgA nephropathy.

See Also: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.